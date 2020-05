ED, CHAMISA TALKS WILL HAPPEN : CHURCH LEADER

KM: Most of the time we have what can be called negative peace, that is, a situation where we do not have all-out war, but where more relationships are characterised by hatred and ill feelings. This negativity characterises relationships within and between political parties. It is the relationship in different organisations and society. This kind of peace is not conducive for sustainable development. It does not allow for co-operation and sharing of resources. When one does something positive, the other feels obliged to destroy it. This kind of peace has created deep suspicion among people. There is lack of co-operation in Parliament and across different sectors of society.