CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 44





The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe has risen to 44 after two more people tested positive.





The two are females, both returning citizens from the United Kingdom who arrived in the country on May 4, 2020.





In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported that the two were residents of Harare.

“Two positive cases reported in yesterday’s update (Friday) under Mashonaland West Province are actually residents of Manicaland and Harare and have been reported in today’s update as such.





“Today, 48 ‘Rapid Diagnostic Test’ (RDT) screening tests and 504 ‘Polymerase Chain Reaction’ (PCR) confirmatory tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 27 059 (14 784 RDT) and 12 275 PCR/Genexpert),” read the statement.





According to the ministry, to date, the number of the recovered is 17 while there are 23 active cases and four deaths since the onset of the outbreak on March 20.





The indefinite extension to the Level 2 Covid-19 lockdown announced by President Mnangagwa on Saturday is expected to consolidate Zimbabwe’s fight against the global pandemic while giving businesses more latitude.

Announcing the latest decision in Harare, the President said the lockdown would remain on Level 2 until further notice, with assessments set to be carried out every two weeks to determine any additional measures.





He stressed the importance of a strategic and gradual easing out of the lockdown to safeguard the gains attained so far.





Consequently, schools are now set to reopen in a phased manner, giving priority to exam classes, but dates will be announced in due course.





Zimbabwe has been on Level 2 lockdown for the past two weeks.





Zimbabwe went under lockdown on March 30, starting with a 21-day restriction that has been successively followed by two-week limitations since then.



