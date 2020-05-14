COPS GUARD EKUSILENI MEDICAL CENTRE AFTER BREAK IN





EKUSILENI Medical Centre has been placed under 24-hour police guard following the theft of donated borehole equipment on Tuesday.





Thieves cut the fence to access the hospital premises at around 4AM and stole a compressor and a water pump that were donated and recently installed on the hospital grounds. The acting chief executive officer at Ekusileni Medical Centre Dr Absalom Dube said the hospital is now under 24-hour police guard until further notice.





“To ensure safety of the equipment that we have been receiving, we have engaged the Zimbabwe Republic Police, through the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Judith Ncube. They started guarding the premises on Tuesday and will be complementing the security personnel that were already guarding the premises,” said Dr Dube, in an interview after receiving donations from the King Lobengula Royal Family Trust.





The Bulawayo City Council-run Thorngrove infectious diseases hospital, which also has received Covid-19 donations is under 24-hour municipal police guard.





In terms of ground covered at Ekusileni to admit Covid-19 patients, Dr Dube said more work was still to be done, hence the hospital was not yet ready to open its doors.





“The hospital is not yet fully ready to admit its first patient as it still needs to have some installations to ensure safety of health staff . The hospital was not originally meant for infectious diseases. So, it has to be modified to suit the purpose. We need extractors to extract infected air from rooms, in ICU and where we admit confirmed cases,” he said.





“The other outstanding issues that are there include partitioning, as in which one is the green zone and red zone and the direction of floor from donning to doffing (areas to wear and remove PPEs). Finishing off of the sluice rooms aspects, the laundry aspect, the kitchen aspect, the theatre section as someone with Covid-19 may need to be operated on,” said Dr Dube.





He said more installations still need to be made while some wards needed touch ups, such as the maternity and theatre wings.





“We need to make sure that we have theatre facility. We also need to work on the delivery room, it needs negative air pressure and installation of beds as well. In terms of having our first patients, these structural issues and key medical elements such as monitors are not yet there. The side lockers and foot stools are not yet available,” he said.





The hospital has an admission capacity of 22 but is working to increasing it to 200.





Meanwhile, the King Lobengula Royal Family Trust donated 96 blankets through the ‘I Am For Bulawayo Fighting Covid-19’ campaign to the hospital. The donation was presented to Ekusileni Medical Centre yesterday by Mr Peter ZwideKa-Langa Khumalo.



