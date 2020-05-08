COPS FOIL MDC HQ TAKEOVER





POLICE last night stopped an attempt by a group of youths linked to an MDC faction aligned to Thokozani Khupe from taking over the party headquarters, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, in Harare, the Daily News can report.





This comes after Khupe’s faction enlisted the help of police to help her flush out violent gangs she claimed were encamped at the troubled opposition party headquarters.





Khupe is embroiled in a bitter battle to control the party with Nelson Chamisa, who leads another camp of the party following a Supreme Court ruling that dethroned the youthful leader as party president. The court adjudged that Chamisa had flouted the party constitution when he assumed leadership following the death of MDC founder Morgan Tsvangirai on February 14 2018.





Speaking to the Daily News last night, MDC Alliance secretary general Chalton Hwende said a group of youths came and attempted to enter the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, but the police had to intervene and calm the situation.



