COP SHOOT AND KILL BYO MAN

A thirty-four-year-old man from Bulawayo was on Saturday night fatally shot by suspected police officers in Hillside suburb while driving with his fiancé.

Paul Munakopa, who was shot around 10 pm along Caithness Road in Hillside, succumbed to the gunshot wounds at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Munakopa’s fiance, Tracy Mufudzi, told CITE in an interview that her fiancĂ© was shot four times by suspected police officers who were reportedly driving in a white Toyota Fortuner with civilians believed to members of a neighbourhood watch committee.

Mufudzi said she had linked up with Munakopa earlier in the day and they had gone together to Burnside suburb to view a house which they were planning to rent.

“We went to my place and parked outside the gate. We were so excited about moving in together and starting our own home. He said the house was a bit old and would need some renovations. He then suggested that we go to Malindela suburb where he would show me a house he once revamped while he was still staying there,” she narrated.

Mufudzi said they proceeded to Malindela suburb and parked by near the house.

She said they sat in the car talking for about 20 minutes and as they drove off the white car appeared from nowhere.

In happier times: The deceased Munakopa pictured with his fiance Tracy Mufudzi and her grandmother