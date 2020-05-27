COP LEFT FOR DEAD AFTER DATING GOLD DEALER'S WIFE





A KWEKWE gold dealer was on Monday arrested after he assaulted a police officer in a dispute over a woman.





Nisbet Banda of Alarm 2 Mine, allegedly left Constable Tendai Magerazano for dead after he accused the policeman of dating his ex-wife, Rebecca Siziba.





Cst Magerazano is based at Kwekwe Central Police Station’s rural section.





Officer Commanding Kwekwe Police, Chief Superintendent Conrad Mubaiwa confirmed the incident saying: “We have a police officer who was beaten up. Constable Magerazano reportedly went to Alarm 2 Mine where he was drinking with a colleague whilst in uniform. He later went to see his girlfriend and slept there.





“Banda was reportedly incensed by the fact that the police officer was seeing his ex-wife and broke the door to gain entry into the house. He then went on to beat up Constable Magerazano, accusing him of dating his ex-wife. He used an assortment of weapons including logs and some pieces of asbestos sheets.”





Banda dragged the cop for a few metres before dumping him in a ditch under the impression that he had died.





Siziba reported the matter to the police, who reacted swiftly and rushed Cst Magerazano to Kwekwe General Hospital.



