COP IN ROBBERY SPREE





A POLICEMAN and his nephew allegedly went on a robbery spree targeting pirate taxi drivers and stealing their cars, a court heard yesterday.





Tinashe Mabuto, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, who was already on remand for armed robbery charges, and his nephew, Ascent, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa.





Ascent was denied bail and advised to approach the High Court before the case was remanded to June 4.





Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on August 26 last year, the complainant, who operated a pirate taxi, parked his Honda Fit which had temporary plates at Karigamombe building in Harare central business district.





The complainant was approached by Tinashe who pretended that he wanted transport to Belvedere. When they arrived at his purported destination in Belvedere, Ascent allegedly emerged from the bush holding a knife and threatened to stab him.





Ascent and his uncle allegedly pushed the taxi driver out of the car and sped from the scene towards town. The complainant filed a report at Milton Park police station.





It was further alleged that on September 19, using the same modus operandi, Tinashe called the second complainant, who is also a pirate taxi driver, and hired him to take him from Braeside to Hillside shopping centre.





The court heard that Tinashe and the driver arrived at Hillside, his nephew was waiting there and pretended to ask for transport.





It was alleged that Ascent had two buckets full of water and when the taxi driver disembarked from the car to assist him load the buckets in the boot, he was knocked down and fell before the two took over the taxi and drove away.



