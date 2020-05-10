skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 10 May 2020
CIO CRASHES INTO CHIBAYA, SAYS MDC
Sunday, May 10, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
EU TO BLACKLIST ZIM
The European Commission is set to include Panama, the Bahamas, Mauritius and nine other countries to its list of States that pose a financi...
SANDRA NDEBELE : THE PRICE OF FAME
ONLY a few months after emerging as the toast of the Zimbabwean music scene back in 2003, Sandra Ndebele was confronted with the realities...
EX WARRIORS STAR : MY WIFE IS TRAPPED IN SA
AS THE coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to wreck havoc across the world by taking the high and mighty in its wake, nations and world gover...
GOVT BARRED FROM DISBURSING FUNDS TO KHUPE FACTION
Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi has been blocked by the High Court from disbursing Z$7.5 million to the Khupe faction. “The 1st (jus...
NEW MOBILE MONEY REGULATIONS COME INTO FORCE
MOBILE money and fund transmission service providers will not be allowed to review transaction charges without approval of the Reserve Ban...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment