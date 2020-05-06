CHIWENGA TO LEAD POST CORONAVIRUS RECOVERY : ED





President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday government is also now focusing on post Covid-19 programmes such as ensuring that the country is food secure.





In an opening address to the Zanu PF Politburo meeting, he said as the nation continues to grapple with challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it was also equally important to be preparing for the post Covid-19 phase.





“As such, government continues to monitor progress on all the programmes we had outlined in our 2020 national budget statement and the Transitional Stabilisation Programme. Our agriculture must continue to produce to ensure food security through climate change mitigation strategies,” he said.





In recognition of the importance of agriculture, President Mnangagwa said he had tasked Vice President Constantine Chiwenga to supervise the sector.

“I asked VP Chiwenga to spearhead resuscitation, modernisation and mechanisation of that sector,” he said, adding that government had availed enough resources towards the success of winter wheat farming.





“In the immediate term, we have availed the resources for a successful winter wheat season. In the medium to long term, the irrigation development strategy will continue to be rolled out to mitigate the impact of climate change,” he added.





President Mnangagwa urged small to medium entrepreneurs (SMES) and the manufacturing sector to harness the potential of home grown innovative solutions to drive the country’s modernisation agenda.





“In this regard, there should be closer co-operation between the manufacturing sector, SMEs and our education institutions,” he said.





He said government would also accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects such as dualisation of the Beitbridge-Harare Chirundu highway.





He commended the international community for assisting Zimbabwe with Covid-19 response materials.





“On behalf of the party, allow me to express my profound appreciation to all individuals, corporates, churches, humanitarian organisations and friendly countries and international institutions such as the People’s Republic of China, United Kingdom, India, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, European Union, Japan and the African Union who have given towards our national response needs to the Covid-19 pandemic.





“We are as a nation truly grateful for their generosity and goodwill,” he said.





New Ziana



