BUNJIRA : I WANT TO BE ZIFA PRESIDENT





FORMER Zimbabwe international striker Alois Bunjira has formally thrown his name into ring for the battle for the 2022 ZIFA presidency.





He becomes the second aspirant after United Kingdom-based Ellen Chiwenga. Benjani Mwaruwari, the former Warriors captain, has also been touted as a possible challenger for the post.





Incumbent ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, has not officially announced he will seek a second term.





Bunjira took to Facebook to announce his candidature and said he has always believed he had a lot to offer to Zimbabwe football.





“Deep down I have always believed I have a lot to offer to Zimbabwe football,’’ he wrote. “I may as well take it up and contest. Yes, I am up for it 2022.





“Football, indeed, needs to be sorted out guys. With the support of everyone involved, Zimbabwe football can rise again, yes ,manifesto is coming soon.





“Lets go for it.’’





Contacted yesterday, Bunjira, who started his club football with Darryn T before moving to Blackpool and later CAPS United, confirmed penning the Facebook post.





Bunjira will have to convince the 60 members of the congress who vote that he has what it takes to take Zimbabwean football to a higher level.





Before that, however, the electoral court has to be satisfied that he meets the requirements of Article 32 sub section 4 of the ZIFA Constitution that says candidates for the office of ZIFA presidency must have been active in football administration for at least five years .





During his playing career, Bunjira was a speedy and dribbling wizard, who left many a defender looking foolish, while trying their level best to stop him.





It has to be seen if he will be able to dribble his way into the top echolens of Zimbabwean football in 2022.





Already, Didier Drogba, the finest Ivorian footballer of all-time, is finding it difficult to win the presidency of his country’s football controlling body.





The former Chelsea hitman did not get a vote from his former counterparts in the national team.





Meanwhile, former Ghana Football Association vice-president, Fred Pappoe, has said that the GFA cannot share the stimulus package yet to come from FIFA to the clubs.





The GFA are set to receive US$500,000 as stimulus package from FIFA. The money is expected to be used as operational cost of the FA for the year 2019/20 season.





Some club administrators have been demanding for a share of the money from the GFA, but Pappoe said the GFA cannot give out the money without permission from FIFA.





“The money is for FA operational expenses and there are clearly guidelines on what the money can be used.





“It makes it difficult if clubs are demanding for a share of the money. “The prescription and guidelines which accompanies the money will not allow the GFA to do that”, Pappoe told Happy 98.9 FM.



