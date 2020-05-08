ANOTHER NIGHT IN JAIL FOR REGISTRAR GENERAL





REGISTRAR-GENERAL Clement Masango, who was arrested on Wednesday for criminal abuse of office, spent another night in custody as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) was still recording statements.





Masango, according to ZACC, is accused of flouting tender procedures in procuring five Government vehicles.





He is also accused of taking seven other Government vehicles to his farm. ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said Masango was expected to appear in court today.





“He will appear in court tomorrow (today) in the morning. Today we needed to record statements from other witnesses,” Comm Makamure said.





Comm Makamure said Masango was facing two counts of criminal abuse of office. He said the Registrar-General is accused of procuring five vehicles without following laid down tender procedures and also faces another count of taking seven Government vehicles to his farm.





Last week, Masango clashed with the chief accountant in his office, Mr Peter Bwanya, who accused him of abuse of office.





Masango denied all wrongdoing, saying Mr Bwanya was fighting disciplinary action over alleged incompetence and misbehaviour.



