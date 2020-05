ADVISORS ATTACK ED OVER ABDUCTIONS

“In some way, I was not shocked because we have evil men presiding over an evil system and whose main purpose is to maim, to brutalise, to corrupt for their own selfish gains and to hold on to resources and to power so that they only benefit with their kith and kin. This is not the Zimbabwe we want, this is not Zimbabwe God wants. We need to have a better Zimbabwe, but the only problem is educated men and women out there remaining in silence and not coming out in their own voices against such an abominable act, such an abusive and brutal act.