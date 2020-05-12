85 MPs BACK CHAMISA





A TOTAL of 85 legislators elected on the MDC Alliance ticket publicly threw their weight behind party leader Nelson Chamisa at a meeting held at the party’s Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House headquarters in Harare on Monday.





Party secretary-general Chalton Hwende said only 15 of its MPs and senators did not attend, including organising secretary Amos Chibaya, who was involved in a road accident on Sunday on his way to Zvishavane, party spokesperson Daniel Molokele currently in South Africa, Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu also in hospital after being involved in an accident and three others who are outside Zimbabwe.





“We are sure that over 90% of the legislators are backing the leadership of president Chamisa and they are clear about the challenges that we are facing. We only have three who are Morgen Komichi, Douglas Mwonzora and Elias Mudzuri, who have chosen to work with Zanu PF and they are free to go, it’s their democratic right,” Hwende said.



