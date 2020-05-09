253 COPS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN SA





The number of police officers infected with Covid-19 has more than doubled in just eight days. Last Thursday, 103 police officers had tested positive for the virus.





On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said 253 were infected with "this invisible enemy that is attacking our members".





He was addressing a joint meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Police and the Select Committee on Security and Justice.





"It is going to be much darker before it is bright. We hope our members will survive this time, we hope our members are going to be there to be part of the frontline to defend the rest of South Africa," Cele said.





He added police officers were highly mobile, often moving between provinces, but this might need to change as it could harm their health.





"Things will never be the same after Covid-19. Indeed, life has changed. Never thought criminals would transport drugs and alcohol in the coffins," Cele said.



