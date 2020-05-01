1KG COCAINE SEIZED IN HARARE

A consignment of cocaine of about one kilogramme was allegedly confiscated by security personnel yesterday in Harare and one person has since been arrested in connection with the package.
Reports are that the consignment came through a DHL courier. Efforts to get a comment on the issue from the police were fruitless.
However, a source close to investigations confirmed that one person was arrested in connection with the consignment yesterday.
The source said apart from the cocaine suspect nabbed, six more people were also arrested in Harare on drug related offences. Herald
