ZIMBAS WHO WERE STRANDED IN TANZANIA RETURN HOME





SCORES of Zimbabweans who were detained in Tanzania over coronavirus (Covid-19) arrived in the country on Saturday after government intervention, the Daily News can report.





The 107 Zimbabweans who had travelled to the East African country early last week aboard Air Zimbabwe, met horror upon landing at the airport when they were ordered to go into self-isolation for 14 days at own cost, a measure taken by the John Magufuli-led government to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has killed thousands worldwide since December last year.





Foreign Affairs deputy minister David Musabayana told the Daily News the affected people were freed after the intervention of the Zimbabwean government.





“They are all back in the country. The last batch which comprised four people arrived in the country on Saturday; the majority of them came earlier. When the Zimbabwean embassy in Tanzania intervened, they agreed to come back home,” Musabayana said.





A video circulated on social media showed scores of desperate travelling Zimbabweans, most of them the traders, resisting undergoing the 14-day quarantine, demanding to be returned home.

In order to effectively reduce the spread of Covid-19, the Tanzanian government has imposed mandatory 14-day quarantine to all travellers, including foreigners and returning residents, arriving from Covid-19-affected countries at their own cost.





“After 14 days quarantine, passengers who have not developed symptoms of Covid-19 may leave the facilities and will be required to register personal information for future possible tracking purpose. All people residing in





Tanzania are advised to avoid nonessential travels to Covid-19 affected countries,” reads part of the statement from the Tanzanian government to its citizens.





For one to stay in the hotel for a period of two weeks, one has to part with at least US$1 000 given that most of the hotels in Dar es-Salaam charge between US$50 and US$60 per night for bed and breakfast.



