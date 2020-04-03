ZIMBA IN P5 MILLION CASH-IN TRANSIT HEIST





A ZIMBABWEAN and six Batswana have been arrested for allegedly seizing almost five million pula from a cash-in-transit vehicle in the neighbouring country.





Botswana police told that country’s press that the Zimbabwean, who hasn’t been named as investigations are ongoing, is an illegal immigrant.





Selebi-Phikwe police chief, Senior Superintendent Paul Oketsang said the security vehicle was carrying cash from Serule to Selebi-Phikwe on Tuesday when it was raided after travelling for only three kilometres from town.





He said they suspected the robbers had confidential information about the movement of the money.





“Four passengers of a blue BMW vehicle ambushed the shipment van along the busy A1 Highway. The attackers were three men and a woman. They hijacked the van and drove off into the nearby thickets leaving the driver and his colleague unharmed at the scene. The getaway BMW was later traced to Francistown where the four suspects were arrested – three men and a woman.





“Two other suspects were arrested near the crime scene after they failed to account for their suspicious presence. The security service company driver is among the seven arrested after the heist. We learnt from one of the suspects during interrogation that they had connived with the driver and we moved quickly to arrest him. Six of the suspects are Batswana and one is Zimbabwean, an illegal immigrant,” said Supt Oketsang.





He said the suspects broke the locks and stole P4,9 million which was to be delivered in Selebi-Phikwe.



