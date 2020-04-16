ZIM DANCER STUCK IN GERMANY





Multi-disciplinary artiste Brian Tadiwanashe Nyanga, affectionately known as “Que”, is holed up in Germany after failing to get a flight back home after completing a two-month creative exchange programme owing to travel restrictions spawned by Covid-19.





A member of Jibilika Dance Trust, “Que” left the country in February for “Ngoma NeHosho Culture Clash”, a project that saw him participate in creative workshops in Germany.





The project focused on originality, identity, consumer behaviour, sustainability, and cultural differences between the two countries.





He was supposed to return to Harare last week, but has been failing to get a flight back home though he said everything was fine.





“I’m not sure when I will be coming back home because I failed to secure a flight, but on the upside, I get to continue working on my project here,” he said.





“My hosts, the City of Flensburg have been gracious enough to further support our project, running until June.” Que said his experience in Germany had been enlightening.





“I got into a space where I had to discover who I really am and the abilities in me, my weaknesses and how to react to different situations,” he said.





“This is the beginning of a new era in my life. I now have clarity of where I want to take fashion and sound, and how to make them interact.





“I’m going to push and shape my craft in a way that will benefit my culture from what I learnt from the residency, build a thriving enterprise with my skills and talents.”





Germany-based Jibilika director Plot Mhako said they had so far managed to achieve their goals despite being disrupted by Covid-19.





“Que, a fashion designer, dancer and musician connected with a visiting DJ and visual artist Maya Tampler from Flensburg, Germany, during the Mafuwe International Dance Festival held in Harare last year,” he said.





“Their interaction later gave birth to Ngoma NeHosho Culture Clash. The project almost collapsed towards the end due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Mhako said the greater part of the project progressed well, with different activities and events taking place in the host City of Flensburg.





The last two major activities, a live collaborative musical concert and a fashion show, fell within the lockdown period.





“After the government of Germany announced new measures to combat Covid-19, the artists filmed their project and later streamed the originally planned performance fashion show online,” said Mhako.





“They incorporated a message in the performance and fashion show to raise awareness on coronavirus.





“The show exported the beautiful creative side of Zimbabwe through fashion, traditional music mixed with urban sounds and dance. This was well received and captured in various media outlets in Germany.”



