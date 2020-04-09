YOU WILL GET PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT : ED ASSURES HEALTH WORKERS





PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday assured medical workers in the frontline that the Government will speed up the provision of adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs) and clothing as well as offer them training to ensure their safety in the wake of Covid-19.





In his Easter message last night, the President said Government will continue to scale up and improve the country’s health system in terms of preparedness to handle the Covid-19 threat and consolidating the gains made in keeping Zimbabwe safe from the global pandemic.





“We shall be moving with greater speed to provide the workers in the frontline with all the adequate PPEs and personal protective clothing as well as the requisite training to ensure safety in the wake of the Covid-19 threat,” said President Mnangagwa.





He commended various stakeholders from across the social spectrums who are giving generously towards the fight against Covid-19.





“Together we are stronger. Going forward, these bonds and partnerships that are being created among our society must be nurtured and strengthened. We need each other and the answer to this crisis lies in our discipline and unity,” said the President.





He also reiterated his call for Zimbabweans to continue observing lockdown regulations by staying at home and practising good hygiene and observing social distancing to curb the spread of the deadly virus.





President Mnangagwa said security arms will continue to intensify their patrols to ensure compliance and curb the unnecessary movement of both pedestrians and vehicles.





He paid tribute to men and women constituting the essential services and keeping the country functional during the lockdown period.

The President urged the nation to trust in God in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.





“May Easter also remind us that the seemingly irresolvable human problems are not eternal. There is hope and this situation will not last forever, it will come to pass. Things will go back to normal, but in the meantime, we must be patient and responsible,” said President Mnangagwa.





The President wished the nation a happy Easter holiday.





“On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe and on my own behalf, I would like to wish all Zimbabweans at home and abroad a joyous Easter filled with blessings, peace, love and hope of a brighter future,” he said.





“As we go through this year’s Easter holiday may we find hope and strength in the words of Jesus Christ in John 16 verse 33, who reminds us that in the world we shall have many tribulations and urges us to have peace, and be of good cheer, for he has overcome the world.



