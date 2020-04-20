VENDOR HANGS SELF IN BYO





A 20-YEAR-OLD man and a 21-year-old woman from Bulawayo allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents.





The man allegedly killed himself yesterday in New Magwegwe suburb while the woman is suspected to have taken her life on Saturday.





Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the man, whose name was not given, was found hanging at his home by his brother-in-law who had had tea with him hours earlier.





“I can confirm that we recorded a case of a man from Magwegwe suburb who committed suicide by hanging himself.





“The man whose name was not given and is aged 20 was allegedly drinking tea and chatting with his brother-in-law when he indicated that he was not feeling well.





“He went to a room in the house and at around 9AM his brother-in-law found him hanging from a roof truss with a nylon rope,” said Insp Ncube.





He said police took the body to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem and a case of sudden death was opened.





Scores of residents were gathered outside the house, disregarding social distancing, until police dispersed them.





Efforts to get a comment from the family were fruitless as they said they were still grieving.





Magwegwe residents’ association chairperson Mr Phillip Karanda said he knew the man as a vegetable vendor who used a pushcart to sell his produce around the suburb.





“Moments before the death, a colleague of his passed by my home after being with the deceased in the morning.





“A few minutes later he informed me that he had received a call that his friend had committed suicide.





“As the local leadership we would like to tell the youths to be open to their elders in future and tell them if they have problems so we can come to their assistance,” said Mr Karanda.





A resident who declined to be named said the deceased was known as Nkosi and was reportedly having domestic issues with the people he stayed with.





“I heard that Nkosi had issues with the people he stayed with who are said to have been abusing him. It’s said he had earlier sent a message to one of the people he stayed with, telling him that he wanted to commit suicide,” said the resident.





Insp Ncube said police are worried about the number of suicides involving young people after a woman allegedly hanged herself on Saturday at a house she rented.





“On April 18, a 21-year-old woman from Nkulumane area who was staying alone was found hanging at the house she rented,” he said.





Insp Ncube said the deceased in both suicide cases did not leave suicide notes. He urged the community, especially youths to seek counselling instead of taking their own lives.





“We are worried about suicides by both people aged around 20 and thus we urge members of the public, especially youths in this case not to kill themselves but seek counselling from either elders or church members.



