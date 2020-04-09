UNEXEMPTED CARS WILL BE IMPOUNDED : COPS





Vehicles parked in Harare’s central business district whose owners have no exemption from the lockdown will be impounded with the owners being charged and prosecuted, a top police officer has said.





National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said only motorists who have been exempted from the lockdown provisions under Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 will be spared.





The warning followed a notable increase in the volumes of traffic coming into the city centre.

Some vehicles, according to the police, are parked for no valid reason or purpose.





“The security services have noted with concern an increase in the volume of traffic, with some vehicles being parked in the CBD.





“Such vehicles will be impounded with the owners being arrested and prosecuted.





“No movement of vehicles or people will be allowed on the country’s roads except those with exemptions. Those with exemptions should also act responsibly and avoid abusing this privilege,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





Meanwhile, police have urged people to celebrate Easter holiday at home and avoid gatherings during the 21-day-lockdown period.





“The nation is going to commemorate the Easter Holiday from April 10 to 13, 2020 and at the same time observe the Covid-19 safety and health guidelines which were pronounced by the President of Zimbabwe on March 27.



