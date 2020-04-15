TRUMP CUTS WHO FUNDING





US President Donald Trump has announced that he was freezing all funding to the World Health Organization blaming it for accelerating the coronavirus pandemic by opposing travel bans from China, which Trump supported.





'Today I'm instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severly mismanaging the spread of the coronavirus,' Trump announced in the White House Rose Garden.





Trump said WHO's 'attack on travel restrictions put political correctness above life-saving measures.'





In a scathing attack on the UN agency, he accused the WHO of failing to investigate “credible reports of what was happening in Wuhan” if they didn’t match up with official accounts from the Chinese government.



