START PRODUCING SANITISERS : MUCHINGURI URGES CHIREDZI BUSINESSES





The business community in Chiredzi District has been urged to start producing personal protective equipment (PPEs) and sanitisers, along the way creating employment opportunities for residents.





This was said by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is the Covid-19 Inter-Ministerial Taskforce deputy chairperson on Saturday during a tour of the district’s preparedness.





Chiredzi produces around 24 million litres of ethanol, which is the key ingredient in the production of sanitisers.





Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Covid-19 had caused distress across the world and governments were battling to fight it, making it necessary for the private sector to intervene.





“As you can see, there is pressure on the need for personal protective equipment and sanitisers, among other things,” she said.





“You, the people of Chiredzi, have ethanol at your disposal and you must make use of it in the production of sanitisers even for the export market.”





Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said it was disturbing that ethanol would be moved from Chiredzi to other towns, only for sanitisers to be driven into the town for sale.

Unemployed citizens have been implored to be enterprising and create opportunities for themselves and others, especially during moments of crises. Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri commended Chiredzi residents for heeding the lockdown standards.





“In Chiredzi, people are taking seriously the issue of lockdown,” she said.





“They are in compliance with all the regulations that we have put in place.





“We did not see any people roaming around; it was very quiet. The only challenge I observed is that of vendors who are selling vegetables who are not wearing protective clothing and they have no sanitisers.”





The district isolation centres impressed Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, but she expressed concern over failure on train staffers on time.





Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said nurses at the Chiredzi Polyclinic were not trained, yet this was the port of call for many people.



