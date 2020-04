SQUALID CONDITIONS FOR DEPORTED ZIMBAS

“While we are not against the decision by Government to take us to this isolation centre, we feel the place they chose is not secure and safe in terms of ensuring that coronavirus doesn’t spread. This is not a proper place to accommodate people and the conditions here are not suitable for human habitation as there is no water to flush toilets. We are saying if Government realised that it did not have the capacity to accommodate us they should have just screened us and let us proceed to our respective homes where we were going to self-isolate ourselves,” he said.