SCHOOLS TO PRODUCE MASKS, SANITISERS

“Schools will open when the evidence indicates that it’s prudent to do so, and that announcement will be made only by the President, HE, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa. Appropriate measures will be put in place to make sure that there is no further infection that will take place. The Ministry is working flat out on mitigatory measures during the coronavirus period as well as on the preparations for back-to-school,” said Minister Mathema. Chronicle