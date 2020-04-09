RELEASED EX CON BATTERS GRANNY





AN ex-convict from Bulilima has been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting his maternal grandmother using a spade two weeks after being released from prison.





He reportedly accused her of having instigated his initial arrest.





Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Sibikwaphi Ncube (75) was killed last Tuesday in Matjinge Village, Bulilima District.





Her grandson, Mpilwenhle Mabhena (25) was released from prison on March 13 and allegedly killed his granny by striking her with a spade on the head while she was asleep in the kitchen with other grandchildren.





“He took a spade and struck his grandmother on the head and her grandchildren were woken up by the old woman’s scream for help,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.





Mabhena fled and Ncube died on the spot as a result of the attack. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. Mabhena was arrested later.





A source who preferred anonymity said Mabhena accused his grandmother of reporting him to the police, resulting in him being arrested and jailed.



