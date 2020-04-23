RAMAPHOSA EASES LOCKDOWN





President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night outlined a five-stage lockdown plan that will be implemented from May 1.





He said the plan was a risk-adjusted strategy based on a “deliberate and cautious approach to easing of lockdown restrictions”.





Ramaphosa said that because much about the coronavirus is unknown, action must be incremental.





SA is now in a level 5 lockdown, which requires drastic measures to save lives.





Level 4 allows some activity to resume while levels 3 and 2 ease restrictions and promote social distancing. Level 1 means that most activities can return to normal.





Here is what life will look like under a level 4 lockdown:

— Borders remain closed to international travel, except for repatriation of SA citizens and foreigners to their countries





— There will be no travel between provinces, except for transport of goods and exceptional circumstances such as funerals





— Public transport will continue but within limits and certain hygiene guidelines





— People can exercise, but under strict public health provisions





— Sale of cigarettes will be allowed





— Elderly and those with underlying conditions must stay home





—Range of goods that can be sold will be extended





— Work from home if you can





— People encouraged to stay home





— Bars, clubs and shebeens remain closed





Ramaphosa said ministers would elaborate on details about the lockdown levels soon. Times