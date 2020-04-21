R80 A MONTH FOR BUSHIRI'S VIRTUAL CHURCH SERVICE





Fraud-accused Shepherd Bushiri has launched a virtual church which can be accessed through his Major 1 connect app with a subscription fee of R80 a month.





Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) claimed on its Facebook page that more than 6-million people had joined its live online church service, with more than 7,000 apparently joining the video conferencing.





The app has more than 10,000 downloads and has received mixed reviews. It is not known how many people have subscribed.





It connects Bushiri, who already has a "prophetic channel", with his choir members and local and international congregants through multiple screens.





The launch coincides with the physical distancing regulations which prohibit mass gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.



