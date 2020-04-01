NYARADZO HALTS HOME REMOVALOF BODIES

Nyaradzo Group has with immediate effect stopped services such as removal of bodies from homes and all bodies are being treated as Covid-19 contaminated.
In a statement, Nyaradzo Group said that the move was in line with instructions from the Ministry of Health and Child Care in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The group also said they had suspended their bus service for mourners as part of fulfillment of Government’s directive to minimize the risk of Covid-19 infection. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment