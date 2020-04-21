skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 21 April 2020
NO POINT IN LOCKDOWN, SAYS BITI
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ZIM DANCER STUCK IN GERMANY
Multi-disciplinary artiste Brian Tadiwanashe Nyanga, affectionately known as “Que”, is holed up in Germany after failing to get a flight b...
GREEN FUEL TRUCK SEIZED AT BEITBRIDGE
A CONSIGNMENT belonging to Green Fuel, the country’s biggest ethanol producer, has been intercepted by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commis...
ZIM TEACHER IN CHINA : MY EXPERIENCES
In China, some blacks have been evicted from their rented dwellings, denied entry into restaurants, hospitals and other places. African am...
CHAMISA : LIVE
MURAMBATSVINA IN HARARE : PICS
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment