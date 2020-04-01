NO NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES IN ZIM





Zimbabwe still remains at eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 33 more blood samples were tested on Tuesday, health authorities said as the country entered day three of a national lockdown meant to curtail spread of the pandemic.





Of the eight cases, one has died. In its latest update on the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said all the new samples had tested negative.





“The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 33 samples today (Tuesday) and all tested negative for COVID-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has eight confirmed cases, including one death,” the health ministry said.





Cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 274, with 266 having tested negative. The latest update came as government received another consignment of personal protective equipment for use by health professionals in the fight against the virus which has shaken the world with over 42 000 deaths and confirmed cases nearing 900 000.





Last Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa ordered a total Covid-19 lockdown, which began on Monday, to better prepare the country to combat the spread of the virus by restricting people’s movements and gatherings.





The national lockdown decision was made after medical experts warned

infections could spike sharply in the approaching winter season.





Under the lockdown, only medical staff and employees in critical sectors such as energy, retail, food and water are being allowed allowed to go to work.





Only public transport services taking workers in “essential services” to work remain in operation during the period.





Police on Tuesday arrested 19 people for breaking lockdown restrictions after opening bars, which government has said must stay closed.

New Ziana



