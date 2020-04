NO NEED TO DENIGRATE THE COURTS ANYMORE, SAYS MWONZORA

Another political analyst Eldred Masunungure said: “We have to deal with the legal consequences and the political consequences and I think politically, Chamisa is firmly in control of his party (MDC Alliance) and legally, depending on what the ruling says regarding the distribution of the property, who owns the then MDC-T property, who was entitled to receiving the money under the Political Parties Finance Act? In terms of leadership, I think Chamisa is still in control and will remain firmly in control of the MDC because the party he leads is no longer the party which was under dispute last year.”