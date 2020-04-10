NATIONAL AIDS COUNCIL GETS NEW BOSS





Family health director in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Bernard Madzima is now the new National Aids Council (NAC) chief executive officer.





Dr Madzima was appointed yesterday by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in consultation with President Mnangagwa.





He replaces Dr Tapuwa Magure who left the organisation in 2018. Since then, NAC has been operating without a substantive chief executive.





Government is yet to appoint a board of directors for NAC, which was dissolved early last year. Herald



