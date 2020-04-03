MUTARE MONEY CHANGER LOSES US$10K TO HRE DEALER





AN illegal foreign currency dealer allegedly lost US$10 000 to a Harare-based suspect who disappeared with his fortune after offering him an inflated black market rate for local currency in December last year.





The Mutare Magistrates’ Court heard that Pride Muchena (25) of Chikanga 1 gave Langton Moyo (32) the foreign currency after being made to believe that Moyo would transfer $400 000 into an EcoCash merchant line registered under Muboto Enterprises.





The sour deal was made at the ever busy MotoMoto area in Mutare’s Central Business District. District public prosecutor Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira told the court: “The accused told the complainant that the money would be transferred in an hour’s time, but nothing materialised. After failing to deliver as per agreement, the accused person told the complainant that he would transfer the money the following day.





“Again, nothing was deposited into the complainant’s account. The accused went on to commit that he would pay up by the end of January this year, but nothing was paid. Efforts to recover his money yielded nothing,” said Mr Mutyasira.



