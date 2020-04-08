MONEY TRANSFER AGENCIES OPEN





Zimbabweans have started receiving cash from outside the country as money transfer agencies comply with a directive to open three days a week during the 21-day lockdown.

The move comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa directed the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe- RBZ to ensure that money transfer service systems are working efficiently in processing financial remittances from outside the country.





RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya; in a statement ordered the agencies, whether in their own areas or in banking halls, to open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday subject to maintaining social distancing and other health measures





To facilitate operational efficiency, Dr Mangudya said the directive takes effect from this Wednesday.





Members of the public who were accessing money from the diaspora through the agencies expressed their gratification in accessing their funds.





“Tinozvikurudzira nekuti tavakuwana mari, ndamuka mangwanani chaiwo kuti nditore mari yangu,” said one concerned citizen.

The managing director for Homelink, Mr Desmund Ali said reopening will help Zimbabweans who receive foreign currency, which cannot be transacted on any digital electronic platforms.





“It is something that we accept as you can see we have reopened and we are willing to help as and where necessary,” said Desmund Ali Homelink Managing Director.