MILLERS TO DISTRIBUTE MAIZE MEAL TO SHOPS IN RESIDENTIAL AREAS

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has agreed to members of Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe nationwide supplying maize meal using a zonal system in the main seven hotspots namely Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo, Marondera, Kwekwe, Gweru and Chitungwiza. This arrangement will provide for more shops to receive and sell maize meal so that consumers buy the product in their respective areas of residence. The police will provide the necessary passage and will deploy details to oversee the delivery and selling of the maize meal,” read the statement.