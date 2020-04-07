skip to main
Tuesday, 7 April 2020
MBARE MARKET OPENS
Tuesday, April 07, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
The Mbare and Lusaka Fruit and Vegetable Markets open to the public. The markets open from 0600hrs to 1130hours.
PICTURES
