MAN SPENDS DAYS WITH WIFE'S CORPSE IN HRE

A Harare man had been living with his dead wife for a number of days.

Percy Njikizani from Glen Norah A never reported the death of his wife, Elar Mundembe to the police. He was also never seen coming out of their flat for the past two weeks.

Neighbors called the police after a stench from the flat raised their suspicions. Circumstances leading to the death could not be established.

A neighbor said: “This woman was not free to let anyone in her house or life.

I stayed here for 11 years but I never got into her house, so she was that reserved that no one would get close to her.