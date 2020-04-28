MALARIA PATIENT TURNS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS





A fifty-Two-year-old man from Murehwa, who had been admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, last Friday suffering from malaria, has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the country’s 32nd patient.





The hospital confirmed the case in a statement yesterday, saying measures were being taken to ensure the safety of staff and other patients.





“As part of the escalated mitigatory measures against Covid-19 which include active case finding through mandatory testing of frontline staff and admitted patients, a Covid-19 positive case which had been admitted for management of slide positive malaria on April 24, 2020 was identified at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,” said the hospital. “The patient had responded well to malaria treatment and was due for discharge.”





The hospital said the patient had been isolated in a private room while awaiting discharge formalities, and would continue his recovery at home where he will be followed up.





The hospital pledged to continue ensuring the safety of staff and other patients through strengthened infection prevention and control measures.





Exposed staff would be counselled, tested and managed accordingly.





The hospital said decontamination would be done in line with set guidelines, while exposed staff would be given psychological support.

“Testing of frontline staff and admitted patients will continue and appropriate support rendered to those in need,” the hospital said.





The refurbishment of the hospital to enable it to admit Covid-19 patients is at an advanced stage.





Secretary for Health and Child Care, Dr Agnes Mahomva, said the patient had a history of international travel and hosting international guests.





“By the end of day yesterday we had tested 6 834 and of that we have 32 who are positive,” she said. “The 32nd case is a 52-year-old man who is very much involved in foreign travel and entertaining guests from outside.”



