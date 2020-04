LOCKDOWN TO BE EASED IN SA

“Since the lockdown, over 100,000 households across the country have been provided with food parcels, with further households being targeted through theSolidarity Fund and department of social development’s Disaster Relief Fund. The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has also set aside over R400m for social relief of distress through food parcels and vouchers to be rolled out on a larger scale. The PCC agreed that these efforts needed to be significantly expanded as a matter of urgency. PCC further emphasised the need for social distress efforts to be dispensed in a manner that upholds the dignity of all beneficiaries,” Diko said.