LOCKDOWN : SA MINISTER PAYS ADMISSION OF GUILT FINE





Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has paid an admission of guilt fee of R1,000 after she was charged for “unlawfully and intentionally” violating lockdown rules.





This came after a picture of Ndabeni-Abrahams emerged on social media where she was seen dining at Mduduzi Manana’s house in violation of the lockdown regulation which limited people’s movements and called for people to stay at home.





President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Ndabeni-Abrahams for two months and announced that her salary would be docked for a month.





Ramaphosa also called for the law to take its course.In charging Ndabeni-Abrahams, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that she had intentionally and unlawfully contravened lockdown rules after their investigation revealed that she was not rendering any essential services when she visited Manana’s house as he had claimed.





NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that Ndabeni-Abrahams was scheduled to appear before the Pretoria District Court on May 22 on charges of contravening the disaster management act.She said that the state had alleged that Ndabeni-Abrahams had intentionally and unlawfully contravened lockdown rules.





“This admission of guilt fine is as per determination by senior magistrate for the Magisterial District of Tshwane where the amount of R1,000 has been set for the offence of failure to confine oneself to his/her place of residence,” Mjonondwane said.





“The state alleged that, on 5 April 2020, Ndabeni-Abrahams unlawfully and intentionally failed to remain confined in her place of residence by visiting Mr Mduduzi Mana’s place of residence. The investigation revealed that the visit was not for purposes of rendering essential service or obtaining essential goods, collecting a grant or seeking medical attention as per requirement of the Covid-19 regulations.” Sowetan



