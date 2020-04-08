LOCKDOWN : DIVORCED PARENTS CAN MOVE CHILDREN AROUND





Provided certain conditions are met, divorced parents can move their children to their respective partners' homes, despite the national lockdown.





In what is another change to the original set of lockdown rules, a government gazette published on Tuesday sets out the new requirements.





It states that a child can be moved between the parents, provided there are "arrangements in place". These include having a court order, or that a "parental responsibilities and rights agreement" or a "parenting plan" exists. That plan must be registered with the family advocate.





The gazette, signed by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, states that the parent transporting the child must have the relevant documentation with them at all times.



