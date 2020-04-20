LOCKDOWN : COPS RAID CHURCH SERVICE





A 43- year-old pastor told his congregants not be afraid of "lightning" when the police were arresting them for allegedly violating lockdown regulations on Sunday.





The police in Bolobedu, Limpopo, pounced on the group while holding a church service in a shack situated in the backyard at Koope village outside Modjadjiskloof.





In a video clip captured during the arrest of the Apostolic Church pastor and his wife, together with eight more church members, the man of cloth faced the police and told them (church members) not to be frightened. There is lightning on this earth, don't be afraid," he said while holding his stick and dressed in a white garment.

The video further showed at least seven minors attending the church proceedings, but they were released during the arrest. National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo didn't respond to questions before going to print on Monday.





According to a 63-year old pastor' sister, she was worried that the couple left behind a six-year old child and she has been trying to get hold of the parents without success. "I'm worried because the child has been asking me when the parents will be coming back home. It is difficult for me to feed her and other grandchildren because I have no money to buy food," she said.



