LOCKDOWN : COPS DEMAND BRIBES





There have been unconfirmed reports of police officers soliciting bribes at check points while controlling movement during the Covid-19 lockdown.





In a tweet, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said police officers were reportedly soliciting for bribes during the Covid-19 operations, calling them “Risk Allowances”.





“(We are) getting a lot of calls during this #Lockdown Zim, so we are establishing a helpline to deal with non-clinical queries,” he said.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said anyone soliciting for a bribe should inform the police to ensure the arrest of corrupt police officers.





“Bribery is a serious offence and we do not condone corruption in our rank and file,” he said.





Asst Comm Nyathi said the police command will monitor the officers on the ground to curb such practices.





“All those found on the wrong side of the law, will be arrested,” he said. There have been other problems between the public and police.





At the weekend, there was chaos at Lusaka Market in Highfield after police reportedly locked the farmers outside, with some farmers accusing the police of taking their money.





Asst Comm Nyathi appealed to the farmers who lost their money to report the matter to the Officer Commanding Harare South district or to the police provincial head for Harare.





“We urge all aggrieved farmers to come forward and make a police report,” he said.



