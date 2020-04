LOCKDOWN : CONSUMERS BETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE

PB: As you are aware, Zimbabwe is a member of the Global Solidarity Movement (the Consumer International), this year we have participated as usual in celebrating the Consumer Rights Day 2020, themed: The Sustainable Consumer, which is an annual event commemorated on March 15, and coincided with the coronavirus pandemic. Consumer protection and advocacy in addressing the challenges that arise from Covid-19 remains our focus in ensuring that consumers are protected, informed, educated and are empowered to face the Covid-19 crisis for their survival.