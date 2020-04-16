skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 16 April 2020
LEAKED RBZ DOCUMENT : ECONOMIST SUSPENDED
Thursday, April 16, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
30 JOHN DEERE TRACTORS ARRIVE
GOVERNMENT on Saturday received 30 tractors that are part of the US$50 million deal it signed with global tractor manufacturer, John Deere...
ZIM DANCER STUCK IN GERMANY
Multi-disciplinary artiste Brian Tadiwanashe Nyanga, affectionately known as “Que”, is holed up in Germany after failing to get a flight b...
WE ARE RETHINKING FOREIGN MEDICAL TRIPS :ED
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday said the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the need for government officials to stop seeking medica...
WHY I KILLED MY HUSBAND
A BULAWAYO woman who fatally axed her husband for failing to reprimand their daughter during a misunderstanding over which television chan...
CHAMISA : LIVE
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment