KWEKWE GANG ARESTED

Police in Kwekwe have arrested three men suspected to be members of the armed gang of robbers who lured their victim from Harare before robbing him of $600 cash and other valuables at gunpoint.

Officer Commanding Kwekwe District Chief Superintendent Conrad Mubaiwa confirmed the arrest of Cain Mukainganwa (34) of Mbizo, but has been based in Cape Town, South Africa; Obvious Mugodhi (23) and Tawanda Chiku, both from Mbizo.

He said police also recovered a loaded pistol, believed to have been smuggled from South Africa.

“The three suspects were arrested on Monday following a tip-off from members of the public,” said Chief Supt Mubaiwa.