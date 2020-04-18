KWEKWE GANG ARESTED





Police in Kwekwe have arrested three men suspected to be members of the armed gang of robbers who lured their victim from Harare before robbing him of $600 cash and other valuables at gunpoint.





Officer Commanding Kwekwe District Chief Superintendent Conrad Mubaiwa confirmed the arrest of Cain Mukainganwa (34) of Mbizo, but has been based in Cape Town, South Africa; Obvious Mugodhi (23) and Tawanda Chiku, both from Mbizo.





He said police also recovered a loaded pistol, believed to have been smuggled from South Africa. “The three suspects were arrested on Monday following a tip-off from members of the public,” said Chief Supt Mubaiwa.





The robbers called their victim, who is based in Harare, on March 18 and told him they were selling vehicle catalysts. The complainant expressed interest in the vehicle parts and was asked to travel to Kwekwe, arriving in the Midlands city the same day around 4pm before meeting Mukainganwa, said Chief Supt Mubaiwa.





He said Mukainganwa suggested that they go to a secluded place to conduct their business.





“They then walked towards Winston Road and stopped at a secluded place,” said Chief Supt Mubaiwa. “While they were still chatting one of the accused persons, Mugodhi, approached the two and pretended to be a Zimbabwe Republic Police officer on duty. He drew a pistol and ordered the complainant to surrender all his belongings.”





Chief Supt Mubaiwa said the suspects, who were immediately joined by their third accomplice Chiku, took $600, a cellphone and a blue satchel from the complainant before they force-marched him to a nearby bridge.





“They ordered him to walk under the bridge at gunpoint and he complied,” he said. “The three then took to their heels and got into the CBD where they had parked their getaway car, a blue Nissan Sylphy,” said Chief Sup Mubaiwa. Herald







