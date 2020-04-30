JUDGE'S SON TRIAL : STATE APPLICATION REJECTED





The National Prosecuting Authority’s bid for High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze’s son, Munyaradzi’s bail application be heard by a none sitting judge of the High Court has been rejected.





Munyaradzi is being jointly charged with Elvin Dongo Saungweme (22) and Dellon David Balani (22) on allegations of killing Million Ncube by slitting his throat with a knife after robbing him of three iPhone Promax 11 cellphones in March this year.





The prosecution had demanded that Munyaradzi’s bail application must not be heard by any sitting judge of the High Court, but rather by a retired judge who has no links with the suspect’s father.





But Justice Webster Chinamora ruled that the position advocated by the NPA was untenable. Herald



