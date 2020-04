JUDGE OKAYS TAGWIREI HOSPITAL

“The site of the medical facility in question is connected to a reticulated sewer main across Norfolk Road. These are intertwined with water supply and are the same sewer reticulation mains which service the applicant’s household. This again puts the applicant and his family at greater risk of contracting the infections disease. There is presently no cure or vaccine for the infectious disease in question, which has been declared a global pandemic, which easily spread and has to date, claimed a large number of lives across various countries of the world,” he argued