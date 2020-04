JOURNALISTS ARE ESSENTIAL SERVICE PROVIDERS : GOVT

“This order may be cited as the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (Amendment) Order, 2020 (No. 3). 2. The Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order, 2020 , published in Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 (hereinafter called “the principal order”), is amended in section 2 (“Interpretation”)—(a) in the definition of “essential service” by the repeal of paragraph (j) and the substitution of— “(j) communications and telecommunication services, including the Internet, any public or licensed broadcasting service, and the activities of persons as journalists, newspaper vendors or employees of such services,” reads part of the SI 93 of 2020.